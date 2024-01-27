Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB remained flat at $62.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 832,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,483. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

