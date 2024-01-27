Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.05 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. 7,744,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.