Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.50 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.60. 787,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,937. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $450.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.