Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,910. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.