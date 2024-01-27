Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $993,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSEW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,735 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $496.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

