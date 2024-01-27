Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.49. 1,686,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,120. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

