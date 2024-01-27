Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.24% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FYLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 26,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.