Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

