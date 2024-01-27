Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 276 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SUSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.18. 105,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,403. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.89 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.