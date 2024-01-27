Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.65. The company had a trading volume of 892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.