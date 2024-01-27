Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 174 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,372. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.