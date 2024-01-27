Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.72. 2,102,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

