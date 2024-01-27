Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 30,359 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.20% of MiMedx Group worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,068. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDXG. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

