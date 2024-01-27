Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 750 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 342,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

