Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,866 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

