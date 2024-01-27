Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

