PayPal USD Price Up 0.1% This Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $300.54 million and $5.63 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99883164 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $11,755,646.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.