PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. 8,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $129,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,969 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,205 shares of company stock worth $257,979. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

