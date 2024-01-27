PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

