Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 96,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.94 during midday trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

