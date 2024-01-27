Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 47,869 Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHAC. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHAC remained flat at $12.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Digital Health Acquisition Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

