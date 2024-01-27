Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 91,000 Shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Iris Acquisition worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Acquisition alerts:

Iris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Iris Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Iris Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Iris Acquisition Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.