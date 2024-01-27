Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

