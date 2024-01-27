Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $559,454.61 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Persistence

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

