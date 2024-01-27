Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded up 0.11 on Friday, reaching 0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,702. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of 0.21 and a 52-week high of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The business had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,344.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,344.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 171,451.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 636,222 shares of company stock valued at $239,315 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

