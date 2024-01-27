PFG Investments LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,763,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $318.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.