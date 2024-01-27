PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 96.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $867.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $883.28. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

