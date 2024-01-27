PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 13,739,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,594,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

