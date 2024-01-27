PFG Investments LLC Buys 107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

