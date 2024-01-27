PFG Investments LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.40. The stock had a trading volume of 385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $513.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

