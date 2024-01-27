PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

