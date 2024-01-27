PFG Investments LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 55,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

