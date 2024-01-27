PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 14,265,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

