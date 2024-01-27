PFG Investments LLC Sells 599 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 295,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

