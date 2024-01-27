Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

