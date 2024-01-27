Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 718 ($9.12) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 540 ($6.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.63) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647 ($8.22). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

