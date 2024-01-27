Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.1 %

FENG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 10,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

