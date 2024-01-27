PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PHX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 274,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

