Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 13,972 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.