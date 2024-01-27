Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOVO. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

