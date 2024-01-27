Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 155,446 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 476,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

