Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 17,503 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.22% of ReNew Energy Global worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 558,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,741. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million.

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

