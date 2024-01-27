Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,748.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.