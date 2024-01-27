Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $174,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.91. 1,003,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,985. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $309.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

