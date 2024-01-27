Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. The stock had a trading volume of 770,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,079. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.73 and a 200 day moving average of $542.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.