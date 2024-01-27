Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,441. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

