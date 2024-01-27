Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $171.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.