Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.51. 2,102,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,947. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

