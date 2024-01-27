Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

