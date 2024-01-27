Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.96 Million in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 5,106,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

